Nikola Jokic Crowned With NBA Award for Dominant Week
The Denver Nuggets' superstar big man has come away with yet another NBA award to add to his resume just a few weeks into the 2025-26 regular season.
Nikola Jokic has officially been named the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week for his games played between Monday, November 3rd, and Sunday, November 9th; otherwise known as the third week of the regular season.
It was pretty hard to ignore Jokic's typical dominance during the week for Denver. In four showings, Jokic averaged 31.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 69.6% from the field and 47.4% from three, while also leading the Nuggets to a 4-0 record.
Of course, that's an unmatched mark of production across the league, and especially the Western Conference for Jokic, which leads him to his first time receiving the honor for this season.
For his career, it now makes for his 18th Western Conference Player of the Week, likely with more to come throughout the course of this season.
Nuggets, Nikola Jokic Steamroll Through Third Week of NBA Season
To start his impressive week, Jokic would log a season-high 34 points (14-22 FG, 4-10 3FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, 14 assists, four steals, and two blocks against the Sacramento Kings within the 36 minutes he played.
Jokic then quickly followed up that high-scoring effort with another similar night with 33 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3FG, 7-8 FT), 15 rebounds, 16 assists, and three steals against the Miami Heat. That otherworldly stat line made for his seventh career game with 30-plus points, 15-plus rebounds, and 15-plus assists.
To no surprise, Jokic stuffed the stat sheet again in the next game over the Golden State Warriors, putting in 26 points (12-15 FG, 2-3 3FG), nine rebounds, nine assists, and one block in a shorter 28-minute sample size. Efficiency-wise, he was stellar, making for his second time this season of shooting 80% from the field in a single game.
Finally, in his last game of the week during the second leg of back-to-back, Jokic shined once again, posting 32 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 3FG, 11-12 FT), 14 rebounds, 14 assists, and one steal in 32 minutes vs. the Indiana Pacers. No Jamal Murray and no Aaron Gordon, but nonetheless, he kept the production up to par.
Time will tell if the Nuggets and Jokic can continue that momentum up deeper into the season, but if the same types of numbers persist, it'll be extremely tough to keep him out of those discussions to land his fourth-career MVP honors.
