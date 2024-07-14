Indiana Pacers vice chairman Jim Morris, 81, passes away
The Indiana Pacers announced the passing of James, known as Jim, Morris on Saturday. He was 81 years old.
Morris was vice chairman of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and he originally joined the Pacers in 2007. He earned the Sachem Award in 2021, and the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 for his life of work.
"There are no words that would do justice to how consequential Jim's life truly was. To his very last day, he was hard at work bringing people together to help those most in need and make our city and our state stronger, more civil, and more united. No one loved Indiana and Indianapolis more than Jim. To us, though, Jim was family, a lifelong friend, a mentor, and the ultimate fan," PS&E owner Herb Simon said in a statement. "He was a constant presence in Gainbridge Fieldhouse and an endless source of optimism on the future of his beloved Pacers, Fever, and Indiana University. Jim will be sorely missed by all of us, and we will keep him and his family in our prayers now and always."
Morris attended Indiana University and received a Master's degree from Butler University. His Indiana ties are longstanding.
"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my beloved friend Jim Morris. Jim was Indiana royalty. He devoted much of his life to serving his community and took great pride in seeing Indianapolis develop into a world-class destination. He also cared deeply about the Pacers and Fever and their role in inspiring and connecting people," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "And there was nobody better at bringing people together than Jim, who would often host gatherings of community, business and political leaders prior to Pacers games that were uplifting and unforgettable. On behalf of the entire NBA family, we send our deepest condolences to Jim's wife, Jackie, and their family; Herb Simon and his family; and all of Jim's many friends and colleagues at Pacers Sports & Entertainment."
