Indiana Pacers player ratings in NBA 2K25
NBA2K25 will be released in just over one week on September 4, yet the overall ratings for each NBA player in the game have already been revealed.
The Indaina Pacers, one of the league's most surprising teams last season, have four players among the top 100 ranked in the game — Aaron Nesmith is the only starter on the squad outside of that group.
The ratings, which are on a scale from roughly 60 up to 99, are supposed to reflect a player's talent level, with a higher number being better. Last year, Indiana had five players ranked between 80 and 89, but none with a 90 or higher.
This year, that has changed. All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton has climbed into the top-20 rated players in the video game, and he has a rating of 90 overall in the opening release of NBA2K25.
Here are the Pacers players overall ratings in NBA2K25 for the game's release.
Tyrese Haliburton 90
Pascal Siakam 88
Myles Turner 84
Andrew Nembhard 81
Bennedict Mathurin 80
Obi Toppin 80
T.J. McConnell 80
Aaron Nesmith 79
James Wiseman 77
Isaiah Jackson 77
Jarace Walker 75
Ben Sheppard 74
Johnny Furphy 70
James Johnson 70
Kendall Brown 69
Quenton Jackson 68
Tristen Newton 68
Enrique Freeman 68
Cole Swider 67
Nembhard had large growth from last year's version of the game to this one. His strong play in the postseason and all-around skill make worthy of growth in a talent-based ranking. Exhibit 10 contract players, like Dakota Mathias, aren't in the game.
- How James Wiseman can help the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers sign Kyle Mangas and Cameron McGriff to Exhibit 10 contracts. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers players who could enter free agency in 2025. CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a shooting guard in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers