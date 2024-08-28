All Pacers

Indiana Pacers player ratings in NBA 2K25

NBA2K25 comes out next week

Tony East

Mar 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) and forward Obi Toppin (1) look on from the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) and forward Obi Toppin (1) look on from the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

NBA2K25 will be released in just over one week on September 4, yet the overall ratings for each NBA player in the game have already been revealed.

The Indaina Pacers, one of the league's most surprising teams last season, have four players among the top 100 ranked in the game — Aaron Nesmith is the only starter on the squad outside of that group.

The ratings, which are on a scale from roughly 60 up to 99, are supposed to reflect a player's talent level, with a higher number being better. Last year, Indiana had five players ranked between 80 and 89, but none with a 90 or higher.

This year, that has changed. All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton has climbed into the top-20 rated players in the video game, and he has a rating of 90 overall in the opening release of NBA2K25.

Here are the Pacers players overall ratings in NBA2K25 for the game's release.

Tyrese Haliburton 90

Pascal Siakam 88

Myles Turner 84

Andrew Nembhard 81

Bennedict Mathurin 80

Obi Toppin 80

T.J. McConnell 80

Aaron Nesmith 79

James Wiseman 77

Isaiah Jackson 77

Jarace Walker 75

Ben Sheppard 74

Johnny Furphy 70

James Johnson 70

Kendall Brown 69

Quenton Jackson 68

Tristen Newton 68

Enrique Freeman 68

Cole Swider 67

Nembhard had large growth from last year's version of the game to this one. His strong play in the postseason and all-around skill make worthy of growth in a talent-based ranking. Exhibit 10 contract players, like Dakota Mathias, aren't in the game.

  • How James Wiseman can help the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
  • Indiana Pacers sign Kyle Mangas and Cameron McGriff to Exhibit 10 contracts. CLICK HERE.
  • Indiana Pacers players who could enter free agency in 2025. CLICK HERE.
  • Top five seasons by a shooting guard in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
  • Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
  • Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers
Published
Tony East

TONY EAST

Tony East is the Publisher of AllPacers. He has previously written for Forbes Sports, the West Indianapolis Community News, WTHR, and more while hosting the Locked On Pacers podcast.

Home/News