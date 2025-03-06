Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing vs Hawks? Pacers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers are in a fight for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference. They are a half-game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for that spot but have a chance to tie them on Thursday night.
Whichever team is able to land the fourth spot will have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. That is something that both teams value deeply.
As the Pacers try to get that spot, they have been getting some spectacular play from their star point guard. Tyrese Haliburton has been putting up some great numbers.
Since the All-Star break, Haliburton is averaging 23.8 points and 12 assists per game. He is starting to play at the same level that he was before his hamstring injury last season.
The Pacers have been able to win most of those games, sitting with a 5-2 record since the break. Haliburton has started playing with the same aggression that made him an All-NBA player last season.
Unfortunately, he has found himself on the injury report ahead of their matchup with the Hawks on Thursday.
Haliburton was listed as questionable with a left hip flexor strain. He will not play in this game.
Pascal Siakam has still been the most consistent player for the Pacers this season. That's why he was the only Pacer to make the All-Star Game.
Still, they need Haliburton to play this way if they expect to make another deep run in the playoffs this year. They made the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago and are looking to get there again.
The Pacers feel good about their team when it is fully healthy. They are finally starting to have the lineup the way they imagined it when the season started.
Aaron Nesmith is back in the starting lineup, and Bennedict Mathurin is the primary scorer off the bench. This team will go as far as Haliburton will take them, though.
This team also just sits a game and a half ahead of the Pistons for the fifth spot in the East, so they need to keep playing good basketball.
Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game this year.
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Stamps His Name in Individual NBA History
