Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says next year will be his last as President of National Basketball Coaches Association
In an interview with Steve Aschburner of NBA.com, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle shared that next year will be his last as the President of the National Basketball Coaches Association.
Carlisle is approaching two decades in the position. "Well, this is my 19th [year]. Next year will be my 20th. That will be my last year. I've told these guys it will be time for someone new, to hand off to them," Carlisle said. "It's usually a three-year term. There was a transition period from David [Stern] to Adam [Silver as NBA Commissioners], so I just sort of stayed on."
He's been in the role since 2005 — back then, he was in his first stint as the head coach of the Pacers. "When I first took over... the big issue was our pension. It had gone for many years without an increase. It was a difficult topic," Carlisle recalled to Achburner. "We had to figure out a way to convince ownership that this was the right time for that to happen."
Carlisle stressed that the relationship the coaches association has built with the NBA since then is important. He noted that conversations with Silver have been productive, and the league has helped get things done in recent years.
The Pacers head coach was a part of the NBA Finals ceremonies as a part of his NBCA duties. He shared more in the interview about coaching attire and how past sideline leaders were important for the league. He also shared many thoughts on his team ahead of the 2024-25 season. The full interview can be read here.
