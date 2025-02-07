Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Provides Update on Myles Turner Head Injury
Indiana Pacers star center Myles Turner left the team's game on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers early. Turner suffered an apparent head injury during the game and had to miss the last part of the contest.
Read more: Pacers' Myles Turner Exits Clippers Game With Apparent Head Injury
His teammates stepped up for him, taking down the Clippers in the process. But the entire Pacers team was left wondering what the status of Turner was.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle provided an update on the status of Turner, saying that the team would find out more. But Carlisle also mentioned that the big man was feeling good and moving around just fine.
Insider Dustin Dopirak provided the update on social media.
"However, saw Turner leaving the locker room. He was moving around fine and seemed to be in good spirits. Injured guys are off-limits for interviews, but he told a couple of people around that he was doing OK."
If Turner is forced to miss any time, the Pacers would be very thin in the frontcourt. Many believed that the team should have addressed this issue at the trade deadline but Indiana essentially stood pat other than trading away injured center James Wiseman.
Read more: Pacers Trade James Wiseman to Raptors in Last-Second Deadline Deal
The Pacers do have Thomas Bryant and he can hold things down for a short time period. But Turner will need to return soon if this team wants any chance to win this season.
For the season, the veteran big man has averaged 15.4 points on .479/.402/.752 shooting splits, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals a night. Turner has been a main source of energy for the Pacers on both ends of the floor so his presence is crucial to their overall success.
Indiana is now in wait-and-see mode with Turner and all they can do is hope for the best. The hope is that Turner avoided any serious injury and can return to the court as soon as possible.
