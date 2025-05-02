Pacers Notes: Cavaliers Could Be Without All-Star, Haliburton Dad Gets Banned, More
While the Cleveland Cavaliers are the No. 1 seed, the Indiana Pacers remain a terrifying team in the Eastern Conference, able to score quickly and make unbelievable comebacks.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers as they face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Pacers Could Face Shorthanded Cavaliers Team in Game 1
The Pacers are fresh out of a very fierce series against conference rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks. However, they will be taking a much more difficult opponent with the Cavaliers, a team that has the second-best record in the NBA. That being said, Indiana may not be facing a Cleveland team at full strength.
According to the official injury report, the Cavaliers could potentially be without All-Star guard Darius Garland after he suffered a big toe sprain. In the regular season, Garland averaged 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, 2.9 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.
Pacers Will Have Major Advantage Against Cavaliers in Series
While Cleveland being down a player will certainly be a benefit for Indiana, there is another distinct advantage the Pacers have over the Cavs.
While the Cavaliers have one of the best records in the entire league, one team has beaten them more than any other: the Pacers. Indiana successfully defeated Cleveland in three of their four match ups, and only one of those games was close.
Pacers Ban Tyrese Haliburton's Dad From Games for Foreseeable Future
The biggest story surrounding the Pacers has been regarding point guard Tyrese Haliburton's dad, who ran onto the court and got into Giannis Antetokounmpo's face after Indiana beat the Milwaukee Bucks.
Now, the Pacers organization has responded to the incident, saying that they and Haliburton's father decided it would be best if he didn't attend any games for the foreseeable future.
