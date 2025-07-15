All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Ignored by Ex-Teammates, Pacers Free Agent Leaves NBA, More

Gabe Smallson

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the most shocking moves in free agency occured when the Indiana Pacers let big man Myles Turner leave to the rival Milwaukee Bucks. In what might be considered just as shocking, Turner claimed that only 'a few' teammates responded to his group text alerting them of his departure.

In more news of Pacers leaving the team, a former top draft pick will not be back in Indiana next season. Instead, he will be heading overseas to play in Japan for this next exciting chapter of his basketball life.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Myles Turner Texted Pacers Group Chat He Was Leaving, And Only a Few Responded

Pacers Free Agent Leaves NBA for Japanese Team

Pacers’ Johnny Furphy Goes Viral With Absurd Poster Dunk in Summer League

Myles Turner Calls Out Pacers in Introductory Press Conference With Bucks

Tyrese Haliburton Calls Out Pacers After Fever Game

Former Pacer Myles Turner Says His Words Are Being Twisted to Fit Narrative Following Shock Exit

Myles Turner Takes Major Shot at Pacers Fans in Latest Interview

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News