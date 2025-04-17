Pacers Notes: NBA Championship in Doubt, Aaron Nesmith Impresses, More
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers heading into the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Pacers Given Paltry Odds to Win 2025 NBA Championship
The Indiana Pacers are heading into the 2025 NBA Playoffs as the fourth seed with a 50-32 record. Despite this, the team is not given good odds to make it to the finals and win the NBA Championship. In fact, they are given worse odds than some teams that finished behind them.
What's especially surprising is that the Pacers actually have worse odds than last year when no one expected them to make it to the Eastern Conference finals. Fortunately, Indiana is a team that loves to prove people wrong.
To read the full story, click here.
Aaron Nesmith's Rise Powers Pacers' Postseason Push
Most of the Pacers' success came in the latter half of the season, with multiple players stepping up and proving that they are on a team that had just made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.
This includes Aaron Nesmith, who has served as a consistent small forward. in the 45 games he played this season, Nesmit averaged 12 points, four total rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.
To read the full story, click here.
Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle Gets Candid on Beating Giannis Antokounmpo
Indiana is set to face the rival Bucks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, and even though Milwaukee won't have Damian Lillard, they have one factor that will keep them as a contender: Giannis Antetokounmpo.
A two-time NBA MVP and nine-time NBA All-Star, Antetokounmpo has had another MVP-caliber season, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game across 67 games.
Needless to say, the Pacers will need to find some way to contain the Greek Freak, some easier said than done. In fact, it seems that head coach Rick Carlisle is still figuring out how to stop him.
To read the full story, click here.
Here are some other stories about the Indiana Pacers you need to know:
Full Payoff Breakdown for Pacers vs Bucks Series
Pacers G League Team Changes Name After Move to a New City
NBA Officially Reveals Full Schedule For Pacers Playoff Series vs Bucks
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Fuels Bucks Feud Heading Into NBA Playoffs
Fans React to Former NBA Players Doubting Pacers Playoff Chances
Pacers' Pascal Siakam Reveals Honest Feelings on 'Special' Playoff Journey