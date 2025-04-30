Pacers Notes: Semifinals Start Date, Giannis vs Tyrese Haliburton's Dad, More
The Indiana Pacers' series against the Milwaukee Bucks has come to a climactic end, with the Pacers coming back to win by one point in overtime. This means that Indiana has won the series four games to one.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers as they move toward the next round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
NBA Releases Start Date for Pacers vs. Cavaliers Second Round Matchup
Since the Pacers defeated the Bucks 4-1, they are now heading to the 2025 NBA Playoff Semifinals to face the Cleveland Cavaliers, the number one ranked team in the Eastern Conference.
Given that Indiana was able to make it to the Easter Conference Finals last postseason, this has the makings for an exciting series. And it is all set to begin on this upcoming Sunday, although no specific time has been set.
Pacers Tyrese Haliburton Calls Out Dad For Altercation With Giannis
After the Pacers comeback victory, it was clear that Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was upset at the outcome. Because of this, it only makes sense that he was even more upset when Tyrese Haliburton's father when the two got into a war of words.
Naturally, Haliburton has spoken to his dad after the event, telling him to just enjoy his son playing basketball and not get involved in what happens on the court.
Haliburton had an excellent game, recording 26 points, nine assists, and five total rebounds. Hopefully, he will be able to carry this success on against the Cavs.
NBA Legend Charles Barkley Blasts Pacers With Brutal Game 4 Comment
Prior to Game 5, NBA legend Charles Barkley garnered attention when he criticized the Pacers-Bucks series, noting that the game was boring and that it was "not even worth watching."
