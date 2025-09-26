All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Signing Falls Through, Pacers Sign Veteran Guard, Linked to Blockbuster Trade

Gabe Smallson

Apr 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) tries to avoid the defense of New York Knicks guard Delon Wright (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers recently signed Monte Morris, but the signing unfortunately fell through. A strained calf was the reason that the Pacers decided not to take a chance on the 30-year-old, but it is currently unclear how severe the injury is.

In other news, the Pacers signed a different veteran guard to replace the void Morris left. Although it is a non-guaranteed training camp deal, the 33-year-old will look to prove he still has some NBA life left and get back on the court this season.

Finally, a key Pacer is linked to the Houston Rockets in what would be a blockbuster deal. The revered bench fixture would likely require a large haul if a deal were to materialize given his role on the squad.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

