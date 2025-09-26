Pacers Notes: Signing Falls Through, Pacers Sign Veteran Guard, Linked to Blockbuster Trade
The Indiana Pacers recently signed Monte Morris, but the signing unfortunately fell through. A strained calf was the reason that the Pacers decided not to take a chance on the 30-year-old, but it is currently unclear how severe the injury is.
In other news, the Pacers signed a different veteran guard to replace the void Morris left. Although it is a non-guaranteed training camp deal, the 33-year-old will look to prove he still has some NBA life left and get back on the court this season.
Finally, a key Pacer is linked to the Houston Rockets in what would be a blockbuster deal. The revered bench fixture would likely require a large haul if a deal were to materialize given his role on the squad.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
Pacers Cut Ties With Guard Days After Signing Him
Pacers Signing Veteran Guard After Monte Morris Deal Fell Through
Pacers' Key Player Linked to Rockets in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Pacers Insider Skeptical Starter Will Sign $240 Million Extension Before Season
Pacers Free Agent Signing Already Giving Back to Community
