Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton calls Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark 'special' after triple-double performance
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever rookie star Caitlin Clark had a historic outing on Saturday. In a comeback win over the New York Liberty, the Iowa product finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists.
It was Clark's first triple-double in the WNBA — she had reached double-digit assists or rebounds on many occasions, but never both in the same game until this outing. 13 assists tied the Fever's single-game franchise record, though Clark already holds that honor.
The 2024 No. 1 overall pick became the first rookie to post a triple-double in WNBA history. She has been close before but finally got over the hump, and it was critical in a big-time win for the Fever. They improved to 9-13 and currently sit in seventh place in the WNBA standings.
"That's pretty cool, Caitlin! Great job, sister," Fever center Aliyah Boston said after the game. The final score was 83-78.
Clark is currently averaging 16.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per contest. She has been terrific, and Saturday's game was her peak so far. She stole the show against one of the league's best teams just days after being named an All-Star.
Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton took to Instagram to comment on the performance. Haliburton has been to multiple Fever games this season. The Pacers and Fever share a home arena, and it is across the street from the Pacers practice facilities.
"22 you special!!" Haliburton commented on Clark's instagram post about the game against New York. 22 is Clark's jersey number. San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes commented as well.
"The thing I love about him is the way he passes the ball. I watch his game and it's just incredible what he can do," Clark said of Haliburton in April.
The Pacers are gearing up for summer league play while the Fever next have a game on Wednesday against the Washington Mystics.
