Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Wanted Rick Carlisle to Pull Him From Game 6 For One Reason
Tyrese Haliburton made a specific request to Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle before the Game 6 elimination game of the NBA Finals on Thursday.
Haliburton was struggling with a strained calf and was unsure if he would be healthy enough to play in the elimination game. But the two-time All-Star guard powered through the pain and was included in the starting lineup.
It was not surprising that Haliburton decided to play through the injury, as it was the most important game of the Pacers’ season. However, many people wondered if the injury would hinder his performance.
Haliburton seemed to have the same concern, as he reportedly asked Carlisle to be taken out if he was not performing like himself.
But the injury did seem to faze the Olympic Gold medalist, who put up 14 points in just 23 minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder, while also recording one rebound and five assists.
Haliburton’s performance helped push the Pacers to a 108-91 victory over the Thunder.
He performed so well that Indiana no longer needed him on the court in the fourth quarter. The Pacers were dominating the Thunder to the point where both squads sat their starters in the final quarter to preserve them for the forced Game 7.
Haliburton has dealt with lower leg pain throughout the NBA Finals but it was most severe in Game 5 when he limped off the court with intense calf pain.
The calf injury slowed down Haliburton’s production in Game 5 on Monday, as he put up just four points solely from free throws. It was an unsettling sight considering he had scored at least 17 points in the earlier games.
It took Haliburton a second to get back into the groove on Thursday, but eventually he was starting to look like himself again.
There is a two-day break before Game 7, which gives Haliburton a couple days to rest his calf and fully prepare for the championship game on Sunday.
The championship game will be played at the Paycom Center, where the Pacers are 1-2. Indiana only defeated Oklahoma City by one point in Game 1 before taking brutal 11 and 16-point losses on the Thunders’ court in Game 2 and Game 5.
But given Haliburton's ability to shine through the pain on Thursday, the two-time All-NBA selection could be the driving force for the Pacers’ first NBA title on Sunday.
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Deleted All Social Media
