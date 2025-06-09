Thunder Coach Describes Pacers in Head-Scratching Way
The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 123-107 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, evening up the series at one apiece. However, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault had some interesting words to say about the Pacers after the game.
The Thunder managed to put away the Pacers before Indiana mounted another amazing comeback.
The home favorites put their foot on the gas and never let up until the dying minutes of the game, when both teams cleared their benches.
The Thunder's stiffling defense was at it once again, limiting the Pacers to tough offensive looks. While Oklahoma City did not force as many turnovers as in Game 1, the defense overall was tighter and conservative, valuing staying in front of players or creating havoc.
Minor tweaks to the Thunder's game plan helped them capture the win, though Daigneault is well aware of how complicated it can be to stop the ever-evolving Pacer offense.
"Indiana is kind of an acquired taste. We haven’t played them a ton," Daigneault told reporters after Game 2.
"They’re not in the West obviously, and they play a very distinct style on both ends, and I thought there were a lot of things were just a little better.
"I just thought we were the aggressor tonight for much of the game, even when we had a lead. I thought the guys did a really good job of keeping the foot on the gas, especially defensively."
The Thunder are headed to Indiana, where they will face a hostile Pacers crowd that should power up their hometown team.
Pacers fans are closer than ever to an NBA title, sparking belief all over Indiana and a ton of local support for the team.
The Thunder crowd is extremely loud and jarring to play against, which makes the Pacers Game 1 win all the more impressive.
Now, Indiana holds the home-court advantage. Mark Daigneault's squad will face the toughest challenge to date on Wednesday.
