Ivica Zubac's 3 Biggest Challenges Include Stars From Knicks, 76ers

When the Pacers traded for Ivica Zubac, they acquired a traditional center that plays around the basket on offense and protects the rim on defense. He isn't the lightest of foot and he won't spread the floor as a three-point shooter, but he's a physical presence that can punish opponents with his size, force, and high IQ.

Throughout his time in the NBA, he has been regarded as one of the Top 10-15 best starting centers in the league. His skill set is unique to the Pacers' style of play, but as he's adapting to it, Indiana is learning to reengineer their system to blend the two together perfectly.

As the Eastern Conference teams strengthened over the summer, I’m interested in seeing the three most difficult challenges that Zubac will confront when facing opposing centers in head-to-head matchups.

1. Joel Embiid

Dec 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) reaches across Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

While many will be quick to dismiss Embiid because of his inability to stay healthy, he is still a former MVP that is a nightmare problem for any opposing team when he's on the floor.

Throught Zubac's career, Embiid has been one of --if not the most--- difficult matchups for him. According to Stat Muse, the two have only played against each other eight times and Zubac's averages are just okay.

In head-to-head matchups Zubac averaged 8 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block and 2.1 assists per game. Through those eight games he was held to just 27-39 from the field. Although the shooting is an efficient 69.2%, he has a significant drop-off in attempts per game.

When it comes to the on/off number, Zubac is a -61 in eight matchups throughout his career. Which is an average of -7.625, meaning that his team is outscored by nearly 8 points per game against Embiid and the 76ers.

On the other side, Embiid has a dominant stat line with 33.3 points. 9.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, a field goal percentage of 51.8% and +58 in the plus/minus column. Embiid and the 76ers are 7-1 in games played against Big Zu.

2. Karl-Anthony Towns

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similarly to Embiid, Towns has been a nightmare matchup for Big Zu.

The two have faced off against each other 24 times throughout their career, and all the numbers point to Towns dominating the head-to-head matchup.

Eight of those matchups came when he was a member of the Lakers, 15 with the Clippers and 1 game with the Pacers.

With the Lakers, Zubac averaged just 15.5 minutes per game, along with 8.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. As a member of the Clippers, Zubac averaged 9.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.8 minutes per game. Lastly, in his lone game against Towns with the Pacers, he scored 11 points, corralled 7 rebounds, had 2 blocks and 1 assist in 26 minutes of play.

Towns has connected on a total of 187 field goals on 399 attempts (46.9%) in the 24 games total against Zubac. He made 44 of those from long distance on 131 attempts (33.6%). Zubac converted 57.4% of his field goals against Towns, going 93-162.

In their last five meetings, Towns averages 23.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Zubac averages 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. The overall numbers are closer than what Embiid puts up, but when you're dealing with a three-level scorer at the center position, it is a difficult challenge to slow them down.

Towns is one of the best rebounding bigs in the league and outperforms Zubac in that category regularly. With Towns ability to shoot from outside, put the ball on the floor, and score through traffic in the paint, it makes for a difficult matchup for Big Zu.

3. Anthony Davis

Jan 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When it comes to dealing with one of the best bigs in the league, Zubac has had his hands full trying to contain Anthony Davis.

The two have faced off 17 times against each other, and although the stats are in favor of Davis dominating this matchup, Zubac's teams have won 12 of the meetings.

Davis averages 24.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game on 52.8% shooting. Zubac averages 11.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game on an incredible 70.2% from the field.

What makes this such a difficult matchup for Zubac is Davis' ability to spread the floor, while also being able to dominant in the midrange and in the low post. Davis is stronger than Towns, but isn't as dominant on the glass. His numbers don't compete with Embiid's, but they do mirror the averages of Towns, whose team's have dominated Big Zu.

The Wizards pose a significantly lesser threat to the Pacers compared to the 76ers or the Knicks. Moreover, there's been no concrete evidence of Davis's genuine desire to be with Washington. The Wizards made the trade relatively effortlessly because, when healthy, Davis is one of the premier big men in the entire NBA. His three-level scoring prowess and his ability to disrupt the opposing team's defense make him an invaluable asset.

Similar to Embiid, health has been the reoccuring issue for Davis. Over the last three seasons, he has missed a combined 99 games. There is a reason why they say the best ability is availability, and Davis has proven that when he's healthy, his team is hard to stop.

With all of the new additions to Washington, projections have them missing the playoffs but being a competiive team that can win on any night. If Davis is to stay with the franchise for the entirety of the season, and they exceed expectations by making the playoffs, this could be a difficult first-round matchup.

Final Thoughts

Sep 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Embiid, Towns and Davis present three of the toughest challenges Zubac will face, but not of them have dealt with Big Zu operating within Indiana's relentless pace.

With championship aspirations in Indiana, the Pacers will likely have to get through at least two of these three stars to reach their ultimate goal.

Zubac may not produce the gaudy numbers they do, but his rebounding, defense and passing could prove just as valuable when the stakes are the highest.

If Indiana's championship hopes ultimately come down to battling the best big men in the East, Big Zu looks more than ready for the fight.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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