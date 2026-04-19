Tyrese Haliburton, George Kittle Enjoy WWE’s WrestleMania Spotlight

Tyrese Haliburton missed all of the 2026 season after tearing his Achillies in game 7 of last years NBA Finals. The injury to Haliburton sent the Pacers in a spiral, leading to having the NBA's second worst record, putting them in a position to possibly win the NBA's draft lottery, but thanks to some odd protections from the Ivica Zubac trade, Indiana must be in the top 4 to maintain that pick.

Haliburton, just turned 26, and has put together a solid resume, two time All-Star, and All-NBA, while averaging 17.5/3.7/8.8 across his 5 year career.

Haliburton is the franchise guy for the Indana Pacers and looks to bring the Pacers back to the top of the Eastern Conference next season.

But with that said, Haliburton has still enjoyed his time away from the court, making appearances on TV, helping out on Prime, and most recently appearing at WWE's WrestleMania. Haliburton is an avid wrestling fan, making many appearances as a fan, and also sharing an epic moment with rival Jalen Brunson last year.

This moment at WrestleMania came with another professional athlete, George Kittle, the 49ers tight end who is another athlete who enjoys wrestling (they also share an injury history as Kittle is recovering from a torn Achillies). As the WWE was going through the celebrities in the stands, they first showed Kittle who chugged his beer, then they cut to Haliburton, who had his beer taken by Kittle, and he chugged another one.

George Kittle took Tyrese Haliburton’s beer and started chugging it at WrestleMania 😭😭



pic.twitter.com/O9iwhJCUNJ — Hater Report (@HaterReport) April 18, 2026

Impact for Indiana

It's moments like this highlight something important about Haliburton’s presence both on and off the court. Even while sidelined, he remains one of the most recognizable and marketable young stars in the league, showing that his impact stretches far beyond box scores and standings. His personality, charisma, and willingness to engage with fans have only strengthened his connection with the basketball community during his recovery.

That visibility matters for Indiana. Small-market teams often rely heavily on their star players not just for production, but for relevance. Haliburton has embraced that responsibility, keeping the Pacers in conversations even during a lost season. Whether it’s through media appearances or viral moments like WrestleMania, he continues to build his brand while indirectly elevating the franchise.

Spanish Announce Table ain’t been broken once, game is in disarray — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) April 19, 2026

Still, the real story will begin once he steps back onto the court. Achilles injuries are notoriously difficult to recover from, especially for guards who rely on quickness and agility. The Pacers will be cautiously optimistic, hoping Haliburton can return close to his previous form. If he does, Indiana could quickly shift from a lottery team back into playoff contention in a wide-open Eastern Conference.

For now, though, Haliburton’s WrestleMania cameo serves as a reminder: even in a season lost to injury, he hasn’t disappeared, he’s just waiting for his return to the court.