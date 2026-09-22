Tyrese Haliburton isn't worried about earning everyone's respect anymore.

A devastating Achilles injury -- and what Kevin Durant did after -- helped change his perspective.

During an appearance on Boardroom Talks with Speedy Morman, the Indiana Pacers star opened up about how the support he's received since suffering the injury has changed what the word "respect" means to him.

Haliburton said plenty of people have reached out, but some have gone far beyond a simple text asking how he's doing.

"That's what I really value and what I really care about from people that I love and I respect," Haliburton said. "That's what matters to me."

Nobody provided a better example than Durant.

Haliburton revealed Durant was already traveling for All-Star festivities, but intentionally came to Indianapolis so he could visit Haliburton at his home.

"When I got hurt, KD flew to Indy to visit me," Haliburton said. "He was out there for All-Star, but he came early to come see me. Came to my crib. He was chilling with my dog, throwing the toy with my dog, like, to check on me."

Haliburton's reaction?

"I was like, 'Okay, he's forever. We forever cool."

Durant wasn't alone.

Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) of Team USA react in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Haliburton said Steph Curry and LeBron James both called to check on him, including when he dealt with shingles. James also sent Haliburton numerous voice messages throughout Indiana's run to the NBA Finals.

For Haliburton, those relationships have helped put the never-ending debate over whether he receives enough respect into perspective.

"I don't know if, as a competitor, do I feel like I'll ever get the respect that I deserve? Probably not," Haliburton said.

But he also understands his basketball career won't last forever. Eventually, people will debate his legacy, criticize different parts of his game and form their own opinions.

What matters more is how he is viewed as a person.

Dec 19, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Haliburton grew up idolizing Durant, Curry and James, calling them the "big three" of his generation. Knowing they repsect him carries more weight than criticism from people outside his circle.

"If those guys respect me, I don't give a sh*t shat anybody else thinks," Haliburton said.

After everything Haliburton has experienced over the past year, respect isn't about universal approval anymore.

It's about who shows up when basketball is taken away.

Durant did.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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