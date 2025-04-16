Pacers Notes: Damian Lillard Injury Update, Rivalry vs Bucks, Championship Expectations
The 2025 NBA Playoffs are here, and the Indiana Pacers are set to make their mark as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. In their first round, they are once again set to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in what many expect to be one of the most exciting series in the playoffs.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers.
Pacers to Face Bucks Without Superstar Damian Lillard
The Milwaukee Bucks have two major threats: power forward and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and point guard Damian Lillard. Fortunately for the Pacers, they will only have to worry about one of these threats.
According to recent reports, Lillard will still be out at the beginning of the postseason due to deep vein thrombosis. That being said, the injury has improved, so he could still return later in the series.
This season, Lillard has averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 58 games.
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Fuels Bucks Feud Heading Into NBA Playoffs
The Pacers-Bucks rivalry remains one of the most exciting feuds in the modern NBA. In the regular season, the Bucks have come out on top, winning three of their four games against Indiana. Now, the Pacers are looking to get revenge in the playoffs.
In a recent interview, Indiana point guard Tyrese Haliburton made sure to note that previous games don't mean anything in the playoffs and that both teams "don't like each other."
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Says 2025 Team Has Major Upside
Haliburton also noted that things are different for the Pacers this year. Last year, they made a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals. This year, the element of surprise is gone.
Despite this, Haliburton has faith in the team, explaining that the goal above all else this year is to win the NBA Championship.
Fans React to Former NBA Players Doubting Pacers Playoff Chances
Pacers' Pascal Siakam Reveals Honest Feelings on 'Special' Playoff Journey
Stats Show Pacers Can Repeat Last Year's Playoff Success
Pacers' Myles Turner Makes NBA History With Special Season