Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to pick up win over Wizards on ESPN

The Indiana Pacers have their first rematch of the season tonight when they take on the Washington Wizards in the nation's capital.

The Wizards and Pacers dueled on opening night, when Washington beat Indiana 114-107. Indiana played well for the final three quarters of that game, but they got off to such a slow start that they were unable to grab a victory.

Rick Carlisle will not be with the Pacers in D.C., so the Pacers will be coached by lead assistant Lloyd Pierce. The Pacers enter the game at 1-4 while the Wizards are 3-1.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, NBC Sports Washington, ESPN

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs in this game as they are +5.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 228.5.

Pacers vs Wizards Injury Report

For the Pacers, two-way contract players Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen are out as they have been sent to the G League for training camp. Daniel Theis remains out with knee soreness.

For the Wizards, Corey Kispert (left ankle) and Delon Wright (right hamstring) are out.

Key Matchups

Aaron Nesmith vs Bradley Beal: Beal is the best player on either roster, and he had an effortless 23 points and six assists when these two teams met on October 19. Indiana couldn't contain the three-time All-Star.

Nesmith has moved into the starting lineup since that game, and he enjoys the challenge of guarding the opposing team's best players. He will likely get some reps containing Beal, and his defense will be crucial. Nesmith went 1/8 against Washington last week, so he will need to be more efficient offensively on top of his defensive responsibilities if the blue and gold want to win.

Jalen Smith vs Kyle Kuzma: While Beal led the way last week, Kuzma was near his equal with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Carlisle opted to start Terry Taylor just so the Pacers had a good matchup for Kuzma, he can be a threat at any time.

Smith has been starting at the power forward spot, instead of at center, for the last three games, and he has averaged 17.0 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in that span. Keeping up that form, and containing Kuzma, will help the Pacers improve on their result from last week.