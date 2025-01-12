Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Boston on Sunday evening to face the Celtics. On Friday, the Pelicans won just their third road game of the year, 123-115, over the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, the Pelicans must battle the defending world champions after the Celtics have beaten New Orleans six straight times.
Boston leads the NBA in three-point makes and attempts per game. Meanwhile, the Pelicans rank near the bottom of the league in three-point shooting, making it hard for New Orleans to keep up with the high-octane Celtics. Both teams announced their injury reports for Sunday evening's matchup.
The Pelicans look forward to the return of sharpshooting forward Trey Murphy III, who returns after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. Murphy III is averaging a career-high 20.7 points this season after signing an extension with the team in the offseason. Zion Williamson is available to play after being suspended for Friday's game for violating team rules. The former Duke standout practiced fully with the team on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Herb Jones (shoulder) will miss Sunday's game, while Dejounte Murray is listed as questionable with elbow soreness. Murray has been listed on the injury report with the same designation for the past week but has not missed any games.
The Celtics are relatively healthy for Sunday. The team listed Drew Peterson out with a concussion and three players, JD Davidson, Baylor Scheierman, and JD Davison, on G League assignment.
Tip-off for Sunday's game at the TD Garden is set for 5:00 p.m. CST.
