Ex-NBA Champion Defends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Amid Criticism
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won his first NBA Most Valuable Player award after a blowout win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Throughout the season, the main takeaway from Gilgeous-Alexander has been his efficient scoring, shifty scoring, and ability to get to the free-throw line.
There has been criticism about how opposing defenses guard Thunder players, and fans, along with national media, are increasingly frustrated with the way Gilgeous-Alexander is officiated.
He was 89.8% from the free throw line, made 7.9 per game, and attempted 8.8 per game during the regular season. Gilgeous-Alexander also led the league in total free throws made at 601.
Former Pelican Kendrick Perkins went on the "Road Trippin'" podcast to make a fiery statement defending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to get to the free-throw line.
"He shouldn't f***ing stop and no one should be complaining because I could remember that we actually applauded superstars for getting to the free throw line," Perkins said.
"Let's not act like Kobe...didn't sell calls to get to the free throw line. Let's not act like LeBron, DWade [Dwyane Wade], Paul Pierce, Dirk, the list goes on," he exclaimed.
Perkins then compared what Gilgeous-Alexander is doing to what current stars in the NBA today do, saying, "And if you want to go to today's game, let's not f***ing act like Jokic and Luka, they don't sell to get to the free throw line. When your shot is not falling, greats find a way to get to the free throw line."
With the controversy surrounding the foul situation for Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, the league and its officiating are now under a large microscope as the playoffs continue.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Champion Calls Out Donovan Mitchell After Cavaliers-Pacers
14-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Nuggets-Thunder Game 7 Blowout