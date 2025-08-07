Kendrick Perkins Calls Out Disrespect Toward 4x NBA All-Star
The Atlanta Hawks are projected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season. They traded for Kristaps Porzingis, drafted Asa Newell, brought in Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a sign-and-trade, and signed Luke Kennard. The question from here is whether or not Trae Young is good enough to propel the Hawks into the upper echelon of the conference.
ESPN analyst and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins believes Trae Young is slept on, and wants to remind you just how good he is, saying as much on the recent episode of the "Road Trippin'" podcast.
"This is what I'm tired of, real talk," Perkins said."I'm tired of the Trae Young disrespect, bro. I've been saying it for years. Like, I'm tired of it. First of all, he has completely made the Hawks relevant. Nobody thinks about the Hawks. When you think about the Atlanta Hawks, you think about Trae Young."
Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, upsetting the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers along the way, but they haven't won a playoff series since, failing to even make the playoffs in the last two seasons. They've been a Play-In Tournament mainstay.
"Let's not take Trae Young's greatness for granted," Perk would continue. "When I look at Trae Young and you look at his numbers just over the last three years, this past season, 24 and 11 assists. The year before that, 25 points, 10 assists. Then 26 points, 10 assists. Like, what else do you want out of this man? He's doing it at the highest level."
No one has ever doubted Trae Young's ability as a player; it's all about his ability to lead the Hawks to wins. They've basically been a .500 team for each of the last four seasons, so it's understandable that people have lost belief in him as a leading star, but this will be the best team he's had around him, easily.
Did Trae Young Make the Hawks Relevant?
It was an interesting take by Perkins to say that Trae Young made the Atlanta Hawks relevant. And it isn't exactly true, depending on how far back one looks.
Dominique Wilkins was the first one to make it cool to play in Atlanta, starring for the Hawks in the '80s and '90s. He led them to 50+ win seasons a few times.
Atlanta also had some great teams in the late 2000s/early 2010s with Al Horford, Jeff Teague, Kyle Korver, and Paul Millsap, winning 60 games in the 2014-15 season and making it to the conference finals.
Trae Young does have a different level of media appeal than those teams. But it's hard to say he made them relevant when they've had one good playoff run in his time.
