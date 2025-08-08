Kendrick Perkins Urges 76ers to Make Tough Joel Embiid Decision
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid's truth recently came to light.
A deep dive into the injuries and struggles the Cameroonian center has faced in spades over the past several seasons revealed two things: First, Embiid is human. Second, he sees you. He sees Kendrick Perkins, too.
Embiid sees every NBA figurehead and bigwig who has called his work ethic and worth to the 76ers into question. Perkins still isn't sold.
“I would hit the reset button all across the ... board," the former New Orleans Pelicans center said on a recent podcast appearance, "and it’s not just trading Joel Embiid and Paul George ... I’m also hitting on the reset button on who actually paid those guys and jumped the gun."
Perkins is known for his aggressive opinions on the NBA and its stars, much like Shaquille O'Neal. While the latter's disdain normally looms over current centers, Embiid has served as a common ground for both.
Most of it stems from Philadelphia's lack of success behind him.
“It’s time to clean the front office," Perkins said, doubling down. "Let’s be real here. Daryl Morey has not done a great job. Morey knew about these injuries and what Joel Embiid was dealing with, (yet he) gave Embiid an extension.”
Embiid's Rocky Résumé
Embiid joined the 76ers in 2016; his nine seasons since have been bittersweet.
On top of a Most Valuable Player award, the center has seven NBA All-Star Game selections, five All-NBA nods, three All-Defensive nods, and two scoring titles to his name, but he's never advanced beyond the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs in seven tries.
Still, he earned three maximum extensions following his initial rookie scale contract — a total combined salary exceeding $250 million.
“I want to be here the rest of my career," Embiid said in 2024 following his most recent extension. "I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship, and I think we’re just getting started.”
The ensuing season, Embiid played just 19 games after a string of injuries and a suspension dismantled any hopes of a productive season. To add insult to injury, George, excluding his first two seasons in the NBA, posted the lowest numbers of his career, and the 76ers' star rookie, Jared McCain, tore his ACL before he could make a case for the league's Rookie of the Year Award.
A long road awaits Philadelphia in its quest to rejoin the ranks of its competitors in the Eastern Conference, which will be notably hampered next season by the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.
If Perkins gets his way, the 76ers' goals will be accomplished without Embiid, George, or Morey. But Embiid sees him.
Perhaps he's due for a season falling his way.