Key Player Ruled Out In Thunder vs Pelicans
Matching up for the final game of the regular season, the result of Sunday's contest does not affect either the New Orleans Pelicans or Oklahoma City Thunder. For the Thunder, they've already clinched the Western Conference's top seed and NBA's best record, while the Pelicans are confirmed to finish with the fourth-worst record in the NBA this season.
While the Thunder ended the Pelicans season last year, that came in a four-game sweep in the playoffs rather than a regular season game. With the Thunder preparing for a big playoff run in the coming weeks, recent injury news reveals one of their key players will miss the remainder of Sunday's game.
After exiting the game, going to the locker room for evaluation, and returning to the bench, Thunder forward Jaylin Williams will now not return to Sunday's contest after suffering an ankle injury.
A key reserve for the Thunder, Williams has been exceptional in his handful of starts this season. While playing only two minutes in his start Sunday, he entered the contest with averages of 11.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in eight starts. Specifically over his last three starts, he recorded a triple-double in each one.
Luckily for Oklahoma City, they will have some time before their first playoff game as the eighth seed will need to be decided in the play-in tournament. Regardless, Thunder fans will be anxiously awaiting an update on their key reserve.
Related Articles
Cooper Flagg Joins Zion Williamson On Exclusive NCAA List
Zion Williamson's Injury Status for Pelicans vs Thunder
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors