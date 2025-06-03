New Report on Zion Williamson's Value Amid NBA Trade Rumors
Throughout five seasons with Zion Williamson, injuries have not only ravaged him but also the Pelicans organization. He has played in only 214 games over those five seasons and while injuries have prevented Williamson from staying on the court, when he is active and playing for New Orleans, he is one of the best players in the league.
In 2021, he became the fourth-youngest NBA player selected for an All-Star game and was the first teenager in NBA history to score 20 or more points in 10 consecutive games. Williamson is also the first player to average 25 points or more per game before turning 21 in NBA history.
He is one of the most unstoppable forces in the NBA when he is healthy, but recurring injuries year after year prevent Williamson from reaching his peak.
In the 2024-2025 season, he averaged an incredible 24.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on an efficient 56.7% from the field, including his first two triple-doubles of his career.
In May, he was accused of rape and abuse in a civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by an unidentified woman claiming to be his former girlfriend. Williamson's legal team has denied the allegations, but the Pelicans might now want to move off of him as a player.
A new report on his trade value by Shamit Dua, contributor at WDSU in New Orleans and host of the "In the N.O." podcast, suggests that teams may not want to trade valuable assets for Williamson.
"There will be teams who do not care and but those teams who do not care need to be sufficiently desperate one and two they’re not going to give you anything of value. So you’re going to get really bad contracts and likely no picks. But if you do get a pick, it’s a late pick," Dua said.
He continued to say that teams could be wary to trade for Zion Williamson, saying, "There will be teams that do not necessarily care about the reputation provided they have enough general information to know that this is going to get settled out of court and the allegations won’t stick."
Williamson is currently on a 5-year rookie contract extension that was signed in July of 2022, and has three more non-guaranteed years due to missing more than 22 games in the 2022-2023 season.
