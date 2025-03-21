3-Time NBA Champion Praises Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
In the midst of a breakout season, Cade Cunningham has delivered a lot of big-time moments for the Detroit Pistons. He added one to the growing list Wednesday night, which has led to countless talking heads around the league giving him his flowers.
Following a competitive matchup all night, the Pistons and Miami Heat found themselves tied in the game's final seconds. Detroit found themselves with the ball and, as expected, went to Cunningham to come up big at the end. He would do just that, hitting a three-point shot over an outstretched Bam Adebayo to lead the Pistons to a 116-113 victory.
During Thursday's episode of NBA Today on ESPN, Udonis Haslem broke down Cunningham's game-winner over the Heat. The three-time champion mentioned that Adebayo is one of the league's best and most versatile defenders but ultimately gave the Pistons' star his flowers for hitting a big shot.
"He had to get it over 6-10 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan Bam Adebayo. One of the best five-way defenders, can guard all positions," Haslem said. "Ultimately, it was a great player making a great play at the right time."
This heroic play from Cunningham was much needed for the Pistons, as they find themselves battling for playoff positioning with less than a month to go in the season. Detroit is currently tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 5 seed and only trails the fourth-place Indiana Pacers by one-and-a-half games.
Hitting the game-winner capped off an all-around dominant night from Cunningham on Wednesday. He also recorded his ninth triple-double of the season, finishing with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group