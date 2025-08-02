9-Year NBA Veteran Opens up on Homecoming With Pistons
Coming off a successful 2025 season, many expected an aggressive offseason from the Detroit Pistons. However, that has not been the case. Trajan Langdon remains focused on internal growth, continuing to put the proper complementary pieces around the roster's young core.
Among the handful of moves the Pistons did make in the offseason was signing veteran guard Caris LeVert in free agency. He'll be tasked with filling the void left in the second unit by Dennis Schroder, who departed for the Sacramento Kings earlier this summer.
LeVert, 30, spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks last season. Across 62 appearances in the regular season, he averaged 12.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 3.4 APG.
Caris LeVert reflects on homecoming amid signing with Detroit Pistons
For LeVert, signing with the Pistons is a homecoming for a variety of reasons. First, it gives him another opportunity to play for a coach he admires greatly in J.B. Bickerstaff. Also, LeVert is returning to a place he built strong roots earlier in his basketball journey.
Before being drafted 20th overall by the Indiana Pacers in 2019, LeVert spent his college days with the Michigan Wolverines. Now, he finds himself returning to the area to help the Pistons continue climbing the ranks in the Eastern Conference.
Ironically enough, among the players LeVert played alongside at Michigan was fellow Pistons offseason addition Duncan Robinson.
During his first media availability as a member of the Pistons, LeVert opened up on how landing in Detroit is a homecoming of sorts for him:
“I’m a big fan of the culture here,” LeVert said. “I played for J.B. for three years. I’m a big fan of a lot of the guys on the team. (I’m) a fan of how they work, how they play, how competitive they are. I think they’ve got a lot of high-character guys in the organization. … I’m super excited to be playing back here in the state of Michigan and playing for this team.”
LeVert spent four years with the Wolverines before eventually making the jump to the NBA. His best season came as a senior, averaging 16.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG across 15 matchups. Now with the Pistons, he'll attempt to bring a similar level of versatility to their bench unit.
