Betting Odds for Pistons vs. Warriors NBA Preseason Game

The Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors will battle it out on Sunday for a preseason matchup.

Oct 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket between Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Ty Jerome (10) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Fresh off of a big win on the road against the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns, the Detroit Pistons are back in the mix on Sunday night for a matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Friday’s game in Phoenix served as a rematch. The Pistons were coming off of a shorthanded loss while missing their notable free-agency acquisition, Tobias Harris.

On Friday, Harris finally made his anticipated debut and it went as great as the Pistons had hoped. In 26 minutes of action, Harris knocked down eight of his 13 shots from the field. Going 2-4 from three and 4-5 from the free throw line, Harris wrapped up his shift with 22 points. He also had five rebounds and three assists.

The presence of Harris was huge for the Pistons’ star, Cade Cunningham. Coming off of a rough solo performance in the first outing against the Suns, Cunningham bounced back by hitting on ten of his 16 shots from the field for a game-high 25 points. He flirted with a triple-double, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out nine assists.

The Pistons took care of business against the Suns by picking up a 109-91 victory. With that win, they advanced to 2-1 in the preseason. They are going to face a red-hot 3-0 Warriors team on the road at the Chase Center on Sunday night as they look to sharpen their new look under first-year head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff.

Game Details

Preseason Game 4

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Time: 8:30 PM ET.

Location: Chase Center

Game Odds

Spread: Warriors -4

Moneyline: DET +148, GSW -184

Total O/U: 217.5

