Brandin Podziemski Injury Diagnosis Ahead of Warriors-Pistons

The Golden State Warriors could miss a key player against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Mar 4, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) celebrates his three point shot against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) celebrates his three point shot against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Less than one minute into the Golden State Warriors’ previous matchup, the starter Brandin Podziemski went down with a back injury. At that point, the young veteran’s status against the Detroit Pistons went into question.

The Warriors would rule Podziemski out for the remainder of the matchup against the Nets. As expected, Podziemski left the game without registering a single statistic. Without him, the Warriors went on to defeat the Nets by two points to collect their third win in a row.

On Saturday night, the Warriors return to their home court to wrap up a five-game road stretch. The Pistons will be their first visitor as the two teams meet for the second time this season.

According to the official NBA injury report, Podziemski is listed as questionable to play against the Pistons. He was diagnosed with bilateral lower back soreness. He’s likely a game-time decision on Saturday.

When the Pistons and the Warriors met in Detroit back in early January, Podziemski was in the midst of a 12-game absence. He returned to the court to face the Chicago Bulls on January 23. Since then, the veteran guard has played in every game.

Mar 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during pregame warm ups against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In the 19 games leading up to Podziemski’s recent early exit in Brooklyn, he posted averages of 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Podziemski has knocked down 34 percent of his threes, making 45 percent of his shots from the field.

The Pistons are on the hunt for their second win in three games on Saturday. A victory could help them inch closer to the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed, which is currently possessed by the Indiana Pacers. As for the Warriors, they are 35-28 on the year, taking up the sixth seed in the Western Conference. They are 8-2 over their last 10 games.

