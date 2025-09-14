Cade Cunningham Raves About Detroit Pistons Forward
Before they underwent their historic turnaround in the regular season, the Detroit Pistons added another lottery pick to their core last summer. Although he had a small role in year one, he still won over a key member of the organization.
Holland went a different route in his journey to the NBA, suiting up for G-League Ignite. After displaying a versatile skill set, the Pistons decided to take a chance on him with the fifth overall pick. While Detroit caught some flak early on for reaching for Holland, he showed the organization they made the right move by taking him.
The Pistons forward appeared in 81 games during the regular season, playing around 15 minutes a night. Holland ended his rookie campaign with averages of 6.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 1.0 APG. His best individual showing came in a December matchup against the Boston Celtics, notching 26 points and three rebounds on 11-for-14 shooting from the field.
Earlier this week, the Pistons posted a "Year One" special about Holland on the team's official YouTube channel. It features testimonials from numerous players on the team, including Cade Cunningham.
The All-Star guard had nothing but good things to say about Holland, stating that he is a good fit for the team the Pistons are trying to build moving forward.
"Our vets love him. The whole team loves him," Cunningham said of Holland. "To have a rook that's so about the right thing, it's cool to see. It's a lot of fun to be able to like talk to him and try to help guide him through the NBA, figuring out the NBA...He's competitive, he's about winning. I'm excited for him. He's going to be in the NBA a long time making plays."
Looking ahead, Holland has a chance to be an X-factor for the Pistons in 2026. He shined during Summer League, showing various improvements in his game.
With the roster undergoing some changes this offseason, Holland is likely to see a larger role in his sophomore season. If he can build off his play in Las Vegas, he'll be a primary option behind Ausar Thompson and Tobias Harris on the wing.
