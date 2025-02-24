Clippers Coach Makes Call on Ben Simmons Status vs Pistons
Monday night’s matchup in Michigan will feature two teams on the second night of a back-to-back set. For the most part, the Detroit Pistons have been quite healthy. The same can’t be said about the Los Angeles Clippers.
Ahead of Sunday’s action against the Indiana Pacers, the Clippers ruled out a couple of key players, including Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell. Their new addition, Ben Simmons, was on the court for his third game with the Clippers, but he’s not expected to make his fourth appearance on Monday.
After Sunday’s game in Indiana, LA head coach Ty Lue announced that the team “won’t see” Simmons in Detroit. The three-time All-Star is expected to get a rest night against the Pistons.
So far, it seems the Simmons acquisition is going the way LA had hoped. After announcing that Simmons could miss Monday’s action, Lue pointed to the positive factors that Simmons has brought to the table for them since taking the court.
“Being able to have him on the floor, being able to switch one through five. I thought his pace put them in some tough spots at times because they weren’t able to get matched up with the five to guard him as well,” Lue told reporters regarding Simmons.
“That’s the advantage of having him on the floor. He can push the basketball and make a play, attack the basket, and get to the free-throw line. I thought he did a good job of just continuing to find his rhythm and understanding how he’s going to play in our system.”
Simmons wrapped up his third outing with the Clippers in Indiana. Since joining them, Simmons has averaged nine points, five rebounds, and five assists off the bench. The Clippers are 1-2 during that stretch and enter Detroit on a two-game skid.
