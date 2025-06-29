Dennis Schroder Gets Direct About Future With Detroit Pistons

All Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder leaves fans concerned about his future with the team.

Apr 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) dribbles the ball past Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
It seems Dennis Schroder is hinting at a potential departure from the Detroit Pistons.

As Schroder’s name has been making headlines in the NBA rumor mill, it’s been suggested that he could be on the move, with the Sacramento Kings being his biggest suitor at the moment.

Leading up to Saturday night, Schroder has been silent on the matter. Being that it’s the NBA offseason, he’s had no media obligations. However, during a live streaming session on social media, Schroder broke his silence.

When a commenting fan told Schroder to stay in Detroit, the veteran guard claimed that’s the desired move he wants to make this summer. However, he suggested that the Pistons aren’t going to be patient with Schroder’s market, which is expected to have at least a handful of teams involved.

“I want to stay in Detroit, for sure, but Detroit ain’t waiting for me. I can tell you that much. Detroit ain’t waiting for me.”

Next week, Schroder’s contract will expire, and he’ll become a free agent. Since the conclusion of the 2025 NBA Finals, the Pistons and Schroder’s reps have been legally permitted to discuss a potential extension. So far, nothing on that front.

Last season, Schroder suited up for three teams. He started the year with the Brooklyn Nets, and appeared in 23 games. He was traded to the Golden State Warriors and played out west for 24 games before getting traded again. In the major multi-year deal, which sent Jimmy Butler to the Warriors, Schroder ended up on the Pistons.

He played in 28 games for the Pistons. Seeing the court for 25 minutes per game, Schroder produced 11 points per game, shooting 38 percent from the field and 30 percent from three. He came down with three rebounds per game, and dished out five assists per outing.

In the playoffs, Schroder had a strong stretch on a young and inexperienced Pistons squad. Schroder averaged 13 points and four assists while shooting 48 percent from three. The expectation is that the Pistons are interested in bringing Schroder back. It seems the veteran guard is suggesting otherwise.

NBA free agency is set to begin Monday, June 30.

