Dennis Schroder Misses First Pistons Game vs Celtics
Heading into their big matchup against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons found out they would be without a key player in Dennis Schroder.
When the Pistons initially released their injury report, Schroder’s name was not on it. As the day progressed, the veteran guard was downgraded to questionable. According to the official NBA injury report, Schroder was dealing with ankle soreness.
Unfortunately, the veteran guard was ultimately ruled out for the night. It was his first absence since the Pistons acquired him at the 2025 NBA trade deadline.
Schroder made his Detroit debut against the Charlotte Hornets on February 9. He took on a role off the bench, averaging 18 minutes on the court through his first six-game stretch.
The veteran guard hasn’t been shooting his best, making just 31 percent of his shots from the field, but Schroder has given the Pistons a boost as a backup point guard, averaging four assists to just one turnover per game. He’s also producing eight points per outing since debuting.
Schroder was an under-the-radar type of acquisition for the Pistons at the deadline. While many expected Detroit to potentially look for a co-star for Cade Cunningham, the Pistons prioritized filling the void of the thriving but injured Jaden Ivey. They acquired Schroder in the five-team blockbuster deal that helped the Golden State Warriors land Jimmy Butler.
Being in the NBA since 2013, Schroder brought plenty of experience to Michigan. With the Pistons, he joined his third team this season. He played 23 games for the Brooklyn Nets at the start of the 2024-2025 campaign. Then, he appeared in 24 outings with the Golden State Warriors. Schroder will finish the year off with the Pistons.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade