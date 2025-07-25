Detroit Pistons Cut Ties With Young Veteran
Another roster move will be made by the Detroit Pistons this summer. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Pistons plan to waive the two-way player, Ron Harper Jr.
The move doesn’t come as a surprise, considering Harper did not participate with the Pistons in Las Vegas for the 2025 NBA Summer League.
With Harper set to leave, the Pistons are adding former Sacramento Kings player Colby Jones to take up the vacant two-way spot.
via MikeAScotto: The Detroit Pistons are waiving two-way player Ron Harper Jr, league sources told @hoopshype. He averaged 16.2 points, including 39% shooting from 3-point range, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 37 games combined with the Motor City Cruise and Maine Celtics in the G League.
The 25-year-old forward entered the NBA in 2022 as an undrafted player out of Rutgers. He started his career with the Toronto Raptors on a two-way deal. During his rookie season, Harper appeared in just nine games, averaging five minutes on the court.
Harper stuck with the Raptors’ organization for two seasons. In December 2023, Harper was waived by Toronto. Last summer, he joined the Boston Celtics for their offseason runs, but didn’t make the opening night roster. As a result, Harper joined the Maine Celtics of the NBA G League.
Back in January, the Pistons added Harper on a two-way contract. He appeared in just one game with the Pistons. Most of his time was spent with the Motor City Cruise.
In Colby Jones, the Pistons are getting a two-year veteran with nearly 70 games of experience. Jones started his career with the Kings before landing with the Washington Wizards for a 15-game stretch last year. With the Wizards, Jones posted averages of nine points, four rebounds, and three assists.
