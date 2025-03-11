Detroit Pistons Fans Rally Around Isaiah Stewart on Social Media
The Detroit Pistons have one of the most notable enforcer-type players in the NBA with Isaiah Stewart. Recently, the veteran center’s reputation for being a chippy player has clouded judgment about what he brings to the table for the Pistons beyond veteran toughness.
“Truly in my heart, I feel I am the best defensive player in this league,” Stewart boldly told reporters on Sunday night after a Pistons victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. Stewart’s comments came after he caught a ton of heat from NBA fans for getting into an exchange with Golden State’s Steph Curry on Saturday night.
Many non-Pistons fans questioned Stewart’s actual value. What does he bring to the table other than making headlines for getting into on-court altercations? Detroit veteran Tobias Harris encouraged NBA fans to do their “own research” on the topic.
via @tobias31: 🗣️🗣️🗣️ All-Defensive team loading…. #DYOR (that stands for, do your own research)
Harris encouraged Pistons fans to speak out on social media to defend Stewart and his case.
via @Spenmorax: Tell them again
via @PistonsFrance: Let em know 🗣️
via @dwhitehead96: There should be a 6th man defensive player of the year. He's the best defender off the bench in this league!
Stewart needed just 19 minutes off the bench to dominate against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. During that time, the veteran center had a quiet showing on offense as he went just 2-6 for five points. Defensively, Stewart was totally dominant. He came down with six rebounds and blocked five shots.
via @seasnhalfcourt: No discourse around any player bothers me more than that of Isaiah Stewart. The casual basketball space only knows Stew for the interactions he has that go viral since the LeBron incident. Whereas in Detroit, we get to see one of the best defensive players in basketball.
via @MobHoops: Isaiah Stewart had 5 blocks tonight but casuals on nba twitter think all he does is “act tough”
via @zariqxavier: Isaiah Stewart has 20 blocks (and counting) since the All-Star Game. Second in the league in that time span. One of the league’s premier shot blockers.
Since taking on a backup center role, Stewart has become Detroit’s defensive anchor for the second unit and has come up big in times with members of the starting five as well. Over the past two seasons, Stewart has registered fewer than 40 blocks in each run. This year, the veteran has 82 blocks in 59 games. He’s five away from exceeding his career high.
