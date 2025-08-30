Detroit Pistons Land Former All-Star in Recent NBA Mock Trade
After pulling off a historic turnaround and ending their postseason drought, the Detroit Pistons were a team many thought should push for a massive upgrade. However, Trajan Langdon went a different route. He continued to surround the team's core with complementary pieces, focusing on getting better through internal growth.
If Detroit were to package assets for an upgrade, the roster does have a key area to address. Upon being eliminated from the playoffs, it became clear that the Pistons need a viable co-star to pair with Cade Cunningham if they're going to achieve their goals. Jaden Ivey showed flashes of potentially filling this role last season, but his career year was derailed when he suffered a leg injury in January.
Depending on how the former No. 5 pick looks when he returns this year, Langdon might have to start looking outside the roster for a long-term partner for Cunningham.
Roughly a month out from the start of training camp, the people at Bleacher Report compiled hypothetical trades for each team's top asset. For the Pistons, they sent Ron Holland, Tobias Harris, and a future first-round pick to the Miami Heat in exchange for Tyler Herro.
Cade Cunningham still needs a co-star after all, and perhaps Detroit senses an opportunity to strike with Herro's future with the Heat up in the air. He'd be the second scorer and shot-creator this roster lacks, plus his efficiency could find another level yet by slotting alongside an offensive hub of Cunningham's caliber.
From a fit standpoint, Herro is the ideal kind of backcourt mate for Cunningham. When on the floor, the main thing he is looking to do is score the basketball. That said, he is someone who can still initiate the offense when the Pistons' star is off the floor.
Similar to Cunningham, Herro is coming off a career year that landed him his first All-Star nomination. Across 77 appearances for the Heat, he averaged 23.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 5.2 APG while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.
At 25 years old, Herro is just getting ready to enter his peak years in the NBA. More importantly, he's on almost an identical timeline as Cunningham.
Parting with Holland this early in his career could come back to haunt them, but this is a move that could get the Pistons one step closer to being a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.
