Detroit Pistons Reveal NBA Legend’s Visit Before Thunder Matchup
Recently, a young Detroit Pistons team landed some words of wisdom from the NBA legend Julius Erving.
As the Pistons prepared for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, the social team shared photos from Erving’s visit to the training facility in Michigan.
via @DetroitPistons: Legend Julius “Dr. J” Erving recently dropped by to share his wisdom and inspire the squad. #DetroitBasketball
Earlier this month, the Pistons played in a high-profile matchup against the Denver Nuggets at Little Caesars Arena. During the second half, it was revealed that Erving was in the building, as he was posted on the jumbotron, landing love from the Detroit crowd.
It appears that Erving has taken a liking to this young Pistons team that is turning the franchise around and going from a rebuilding team to a playoff contender.
Last season, the Pistons finished the year with a 14-68 record. They had the highest odds to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft as a result. Although the Pistons ended up selecting fifth overall, taking on Ron Holland out of the G League, Detroit didn’t need the top selection to turn things around.
With a couple of veteran additions, like former Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, former Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr, and former Milwaukee Bucks sharpshooter Malik Beasley, the Pistons’ front office put the right pieces around Cade Cunningham, which gave the Pistons a big boost.
At this point in the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons are 37-31. They hold the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and are on pace to snag a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. As they gear up for the potential run, the Pistons are taking in advice from a great.
