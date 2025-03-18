All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Troll Pelicans After Zion Williamson Highlight

The Pistons didn't want the Pelicans celebrating a Zion highlight for long.

Mar 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after getting up from a missed dunk against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after getting up from a missed dunk against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans didn’t have much to celebrate on Monday night while hosting the Detroit Pistons. Fortunately for them, they received a Zion Williamson highlight dunk they could post on social media to generate some buzz from the fans.

The Pistons’ social media team didn’t want the Pelicans to have their moment, though.

Although Williamson threw down a vicious dunk against Isaiah Stewart, the Pistons veteran got his payback on the next defensive sequence for Detroit.

via @PelicansNBA: DON'T JUMP WITH ZION WILLIAMSON. 🤯

via @DetroitPistons: Just going to leave this here

Stewart’s style of play might land him some negative comments from the critics when he ends up on the wrong end of the poster, but he’s proven many times in the past that he is one of the toughest rim protectors to score on. He showed the NBA that much once again on Monday.

The veteran center checked in for just 15 minutes on Monday night in New Orleans. He went 3-3 from the field to score six points. Defensively, Stewart stood out as he came down with five rebounds, snatched one steal, and blocked two shots. He was a plus-17 on the night.

New Orleans got its highlight—Detroit picked up the dominant victory. With a 127-81 win, the Pistons advanced to 38-31 on the season. They will be back on the floor on Wednesday to face the Miami Heat.

