Former NBA Champion Utters Bold Detroit Pistons Playoffs Take
As the regular season slowly comes to a close, the Detroit Pistons find themselves front and center in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. While things still could change, Cade Cunningham and company look to be on a collision course with the New York Knicks in round one.
During Tuesday's episode of ESPN's NBA Today, Udonis Haslem gave his thoughts on the Knicks with the postseason looming. The former champion uttered a bold take, stating that he thinks the Pistons could upset them if they were to face off.
"I like those Thundercats out in Detroit," Haslem said. "I'm looking at Detroit and I'm saying this could be a first-round exit for New York."
It's worth noting that the Knicks are a team the Pistons have had a lot of success against this season. They currently hold the lead in the season series with a 2-1 record. These teams will face off one final time in Detroit's third-to-last game of the regular season.
If the Pistons do end up getting paired with the Knicks in round one, Cunningham has a chance to make a statement in his playoff debut. New York has not been able to contain him thus far, as he is averaging 29.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 8.3 APG through three matchups. Cunningham's best outing against the Knicks came back in December when he notched a triple-double in MSG to lead the Pistons to a victory.
The Knicks will likely finish with the No. 3 seed, but it remains unclear where the Pistons will end up. They currently sit in sixth place, but only trail the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks by just one game.
