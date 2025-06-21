All Pistons

Free Agency Prediction Has Pistons Losing Out on Possible Target

Santi Aldama projected to remain with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kevin McCormick

Apr 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) looks to drive past Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) looks to drive past Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Armed with a decent amount of cap space this offseason, the Detroit Pistons have some financial flexibility to be a threat in the open market. When it comes to restricted free agents, Santi Aldama of the Memphis Grizzlies is someone they should be keeping a close eye on.

Aldama is coming off his best season in the NBA and has an ideal complementary skill set. In 65 games for the Grizzlies, he posted averages of 12.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 2.9 APG. Aldama was also a league-average shooting from deep, converting 36.8% of his attempts on moderate volume.

Apr 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) handles the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) defends during the first quarter during game four for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Having effective floor spacers has done wonders for Cade Cunningham's game, and is something the Pistons should continue to prioritize this offseason. Not only can Aldama open up things for the All-Star guard offensively, but he'd bring more size to the roster with his 6-foot-11 frame.

Before free agency gets underway, the people at Bleacher Report put together predictions for a handful of the top names hitting the market. In Aldama's case, the Grizzlies managed to retain him on a contract worth around $20 million.

Aldama stands out as a young (24) seven-foot forward/center who can shoot the three (36.8 percent last year). He'll be a restricted free agent with Memphis, provided the team doesn't need to renounce his rights to renegotiate and extend Jaren Jackson Jr.'s contract.

Acquiring him won't be easy, as he'll be a restricted free agent. That said, the Pistons could put together an offer sheet that leaves the Grizzlies with a tough decision to make. Though Detroit has things to work out with current key players on the roster, Aldama is a potential upgrade certainly worth pursuing this summer.

Kevin McCormick
Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda.

