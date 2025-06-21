Free Agency Prediction Has Pistons Losing Out on Possible Target
Armed with a decent amount of cap space this offseason, the Detroit Pistons have some financial flexibility to be a threat in the open market. When it comes to restricted free agents, Santi Aldama of the Memphis Grizzlies is someone they should be keeping a close eye on.
Aldama is coming off his best season in the NBA and has an ideal complementary skill set. In 65 games for the Grizzlies, he posted averages of 12.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 2.9 APG. Aldama was also a league-average shooting from deep, converting 36.8% of his attempts on moderate volume.
Having effective floor spacers has done wonders for Cade Cunningham's game, and is something the Pistons should continue to prioritize this offseason. Not only can Aldama open up things for the All-Star guard offensively, but he'd bring more size to the roster with his 6-foot-11 frame.
Before free agency gets underway, the people at Bleacher Report put together predictions for a handful of the top names hitting the market. In Aldama's case, the Grizzlies managed to retain him on a contract worth around $20 million.
Aldama stands out as a young (24) seven-foot forward/center who can shoot the three (36.8 percent last year). He'll be a restricted free agent with Memphis, provided the team doesn't need to renounce his rights to renegotiate and extend Jaren Jackson Jr.'s contract.
Acquiring him won't be easy, as he'll be a restricted free agent. That said, the Pistons could put together an offer sheet that leaves the Grizzlies with a tough decision to make. Though Detroit has things to work out with current key players on the roster, Aldama is a potential upgrade certainly worth pursuing this summer.