James Harden's Dominance vs Pistons Creates Backlash for Beasley
Malik Beasley’s recent comment about Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden didn’t age well on Wednesday night. As the Detroit Pistons paid a visit to LA to take on Harden, the 11-time All-Star went off for what many are calling a “vintage” James Harden performance.
Considering Beasley recently slipped up with a comment about how it’s not hard to guard Harden, the veteran sharpshooter didn’t do his teammates any favors on Wednesday night.
“He’s easy to guard,” Beasley told streamer N3ON before quickly realizing he needed to explain what he meant. But at that point, NBA fans were already saving the receipts. It didn’t take long for Beasley to see the backlash on social media throughout the day on Thursday.
via @mbeasy5: He had 50 Okayyyyyyyy damnnnnn
Harden checked in for 38 minutes against the Pistons on Wednesday. He made nearly 60 percent of his shots from the field and went 16-20 from the free-throw line. Overall, Harden scored 50 points. He also racked up five assists and came down with four rebounds.
While Beasley was willing to take the heat in stride, he clapped back and pointed to an earlier meeting between the Pistons and the Clippers, which took place after the comment as well.
via @mbeasy5: 😂😂😂 where was this energy in Detroit
Fair point. Harden’s 50-point outburst in LA was impressive, but his first matchup against the Pistons wasn’t his strongest outing. In 39 minutes, the veteran star shot just 23 percent from the field. He scored 18 points in a nine-point loss for the Clippers against Detroit.
With the Clippers and the Pistons meeting twice this season, that will wrap up their battles for the year. Beasley and Harden will meet again sometime next season, but it’s unclear if Beasley will be representing the Motor City, as he’s on pace to become a free agent.
