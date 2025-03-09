Jimmy Butler Makes History in Pistons-Warriors Matchup
Against the Detroit Pistons, Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors continued their hot streak.
After the game on Saturday night, it was revealed that Butler is on quite the historic pace since joining the Warriors one month ago.
via @StatMamba: Jimmy Butler is the 4th fastest player in Warriors franchise history to record: 200+ PTS, 50+ REB, 50+ AST.
Saturday was another stellar showing for Butler. The veteran forward checked in for 36 minutes. He shot 9-17 from the field and made half of the four shots he attempted from beyond the arc. By adding six free throws to his total, Butler accounted for 26 points against Detroit.
The veteran teased a double-double by coming down with nine rebounds. He also dished out four assists.
Butler helped the Warriors snag an intense win over the Pistons on their home court. Golden State kept their win streak alive by taking down the Pistons with a 115-110 score.
Since the Warriors acquired Butler from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline, the Warriors have gone 11-2. One of those losses came when Butler missed the action.
Butler started the 2024-2025 NBA season off with the Miami Heat. He was in the midst of season six with the team. After appearing in 25 games with the Heat, averaging 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists, Butler reached a breaking point. He requested a trade and had to serve multiple team-issued suspensions.
Eventually, the Heat moved on from Butler by sending him to Golden State in a major blockbuster deal. So far, it’s panning out for the Warriors as the 35-year-old is thriving in the Golden State system.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group