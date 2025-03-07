Kendrick Perkins Puts Pistons' Cade Cunningham in Exclusive Company
No matter what happens regarding their playoff push, the biggest storyline for the Detroit Pistons this season will be the emergence of Cade Cunningham. As the young guard continues his breakout campaign, one former player gave him some rather high praise.
When the Pistons drafted Cunningham first overall four years ago, they envisioned him becoming a key pillar of the franchise. This year, he has proven he is ready to take on that mantle. Aside from putting up the best numbers of his career, what has stood out most is his ability to also elevate those around him.
Amid his strong 2025 campaign, Cunningham found himself landing the first All-Star nod of his young career. As Detroit continues to play well, people around the league regularly sing his praises. The latest to do so was former NBA champion turned analyst Kendrick Perkins.
While on NBA Today Wednesday, Perkins ranked who he feels are the top five point guards in the NBA right now. Cunningham made an appearance on this list, coming in at No. 5. Those ahead were primarily superstar talents like Luka Doncic and MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Being placed in such company is a testament to how well Cunningham has looked this season. He's been one of the game's top all-around players, posting averages of 25.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.4 APG.
With their cornerstone talent in place, the Pistons can now truly start making strides toward being a threat to contend in the Eastern Conference. Following securing his All-Star selection, Cunningham's next quest is leading the Pistons to the postseason for the first time since 2019.
