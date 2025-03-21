Kendrick Perkins Utters Bold Take on Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
When it comes to breakout candidates in the NBA this season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is at the top of the list. Following another stellar performance on Wednesday night, one former player let out a bold take on the rising star.
Cunningham has taken a massive step forward in year four, cementing himself as a star-level talent in the league. He's already landed the first All-Star nod of his career, and many feel more accolades are coming down the pike for the former No. 1 pick.
Squaring off against the Miami Heat on national TV, Cunningham showed out in front of the large audience. He recorded his ninth triple-double of the season, posting a stat line of 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. However, the biggest takeaway from his performance is what he did in the final moments.
With the game all tied up at 113, the Pistons put the ball in the hands of their star guard to try and end things. Cunningham would do just that, getting a three-pointer to fall over an outstretched Bam Adebayo. Thanks to his late-game heroics, Detroit managed to walk out with a 116-113 victory.
Cunningham's game-winner had the basketball world buzzing on social media, with Kendrick Perkins getting in on the action. The former champion-turned-analyst went as far as to say the Pistons guard will be on the All-NBA first team this season.
As one of the league's top all-around guards this season, a case could be made for Cunningham to receive such an honor. That said, it's more likely he lands on the second or third team, given he's never made All-NBA yet.
Cunningham continues to dazzle as the Pistons remain on pace to put an end to their playoff drought. With just a few weeks to go, the young guard's averages sit at 25.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.3 APG across 65 matchups.
