Key Boston Celtics Player Misses Matchup Before Facing Pistons
On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics opened up their back-to-back set with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Heading into the game, the Celtics missed a handful of players before they have a quick turnaround to face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
Al Horford was a name that stood out for the Celtics on Tuesday’s injury report. According to the official NBA injury report, Horford was ruled out due to a left big toe sprain. It was his first absence since the Celtics returned from the All-Star break.
Along with Horford, the Celtics listed Xavier Tillman, Neemias Queta, and JD Davidson on the report but deemed them available before the game tipped off.
Horford was joined as an inactive with Luke Kornet and Jrue Holiday. Kornet is away from the team due to personal reasons this week. Holiday was given the night off due to rest.
With Horford dealing with a setback, his status against the Pistons on Wednesday is unclear at the moment. If he’s ruled out, it will be the first time he would miss consecutive games this month. Horford’s last absence before this week came in late January.
Since then, the veteran has appeared in nine games, picking up four starts. Seeing the court for an average of 25 minutes, Horford has been producing seven points and six rebounds per game.
In total, the seasoned veteran has made 45 appearances with the Celtics this year. He’s been making 41 percent of his shots from the field, knocking down 36 percent of his threes on 1.8 attempts per game. Horford is posting averages of eight points, five rebounds, and two assists throughout the year.
The Pistons and the Celtics will tip off at 7 PM ET on Wednesday.
