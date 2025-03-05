LA Clippers Sit Ben Simmons Before Detroit Pistons Matchup
The Los Angeles Clippers will host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at the Intuit Dome. There is a chance the Clippers could roll without their recent acquisition, Ben Simmons.
On Tuesday night, the Clippers are firing up a back-to-back set, beginning with a battle against the Phoenix Suns. Ahead of the game, the Clippers ruled out Simmons for the second game in a row. According to the official NBA injury report, Simmons is dealing with knee soreness.
When the Clippers took a trip across town to face the Los Angeles Lakers for two games in a row, Simmons was only available on the first night. The veteran guard came off the bench for nearly 17 minutes and wasn’t very active. He went 1-1 from the field to score two points while producing three rebounds and three assists. The Clippers lost to the Lakers by four points.
A second matchup against the Lakers didn’t feature Simmons. The outing against the Suns will mark the first time Simmons will miss consecutive games since becoming a member of the Clippers.
Simmons’ Clippers debut occurred on February 13 against the Utah Jazz. He appeared in three games before getting ruled out due to injury management against the Pistons in Detroit. The Pistons took care of business against a Simmons-less Clippers in Michigan by picking up a nine-point win.
Since signing with the Clippers, Simmons has averaged seven points, five rebounds, and five assists in 21 minutes of action across five games.
The veteran guard’s status against the Pistons is unknown, but there is a chance he could go without playing Detroit this season since leaving the Brooklyn Nets.
