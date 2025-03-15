NBA Analyst Pokes Fun at Former Warrior's Incident vs Pistons
A chippy matchup between the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons earlier this week featured a lot of shoving, technical fouls, and even a flagrant 2 call, which resulted in an ejection for Richaun Holmes.
After the matchup went down, TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ poked fun at one incident, which involved Wizards star Jordan Poole and the Detroit big man Jalen Duren.
Early on in the first of two matchups between the Wizards and the Pistons this week, Cade Cunningham and Khris Middleton exchanged words, which caused players from both sides to get involved. Poole made his way over to Duren and offered a shove.
The Pistons center didn’t offer one back. Instead, he walked over to Poole and pointed at him while wearing a smile. Poole did not follow up beyond the initial shove, and the situation didn’t turn out to be anything more.
But as a result of Poole’s initial shove, the ‘Inside the NBA’ crew jokingly suggested that Poole had “a flashback” to his days on the Golden State Warriors when he was involved in a physical altercation with Golden State star Draymond Green.
“You push somebody, and then somebody turned, and he’s like, ‘Never mind, never mind,’” said NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.
Duren was asked the physicality of the first meeting against the Pistons and he made it clear that his team embraced that type of matchup.
“Oh my god, we love it,” Duren told FanDuel Sports Detroit at halftime on Tuesday. “I love it. That’s what we do. That’s what we are built for. I think we play better when that happens. Most teams don’t know how to play with that type of energy and intensity. I think that just turns us up.”
The Pistons didn’t have any problems taking care of business against the Wizards on Tuesday, defeating Washington 123-103. However, Poole and the Wizards didn’t leave Michigan win-less. Although the first outing didn’t go their way, the Wizards collected a 129-125 win two nights later.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group