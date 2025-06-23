NBA Exec Delivered Massive Praise For Potential Pistons Pick
As the Detroit Pistons are set to make their first and only pick of the 2025 NBA Draft on day two, they could end up with the Australian prospect, Alex Toohey.
Although Toohey was expected to play in the NCAA at Gonzaga, making a commitment in November 2022, he walked the decision back nearly one year later. Instead, Toohey would play in the NBL.
By the time the NBA Draft reaches the second round, players begin flying off the board with shocks all over the place. Toohey is in a position where it’s quite unclear whether he’s going to be a riser or a slider. Most draft analysts would consider Toohey to be in Detroit’s range.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony recently sent Toohey to the Pistons in his latest mock draft. Based on a recent compliment from an anonymous Eastern Conference executive, the Pistons could be getting a steal in value if they go with Toohey in the second round.
According to The Athletic’s David Aldridge, the executive considered Toohey an “IQ guy.” However, the executive noted that Toohey’s improvement as a shooter did not go unnoticed recently. Mixing the shooting, proven development, and basketball brains, it seems Toohey could project to be a second-round steal.
“Extremely smart player,” the executive stated, via Aldridge. “People aren’t going to be head over heels for him in the draft, but someone will get him on their roster, and he’ll probably outplay his draft slot. If someone gets him in the 40s, he’s going to look like, “Why wasn’t he a first-round pick?” He’s been playing with men. He’s shooting it better, and he’s really smart. Athletically, you want a little bit more, but he’s going to make up for it with IQ.”
A second-rounder who looks like they should’ve gone in the first? Sign the Pistons up! While the Pistons don’t have a ton of minutes to go around for a second-rounder these days, you can never have enough high-IQ players in the building.
Two years ago, during Toohey’s first season in Sydney, he posted averages of eight points and four rebounds. Toohey made 44 percent of his shots from the field, knocking down 24 percent of his threes. This year, Toohey produced 11 points and four rebounds per game. From the field, he averaged 45 percent. Taking 2.9 threes per game, Toohey shot threes at a 31 percent clip.