NBA Fans React to Draymond Green’s Clutch Shot vs Detroit Pistons
In a game where the Golden State Warriors trailed by one point late in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons, they managed to get out in front with a clutch three-point shot.
Typically, the veteran superstar Steph Curry is the go-to Warrior for that type of score. On Saturday night, Draymond Green was given just enough space to get off a shot from deep. While the Pistons still contested it late, Green had too much room to work with.
The result? A make that deflated the Pistons.
via @Warriors: DRAYMOND GREEN FOR THREE ☔️
via @CfcSheikh: EVERYBODYS GANGSTA TILL DRAY STARTS HITTING
via @luxurydrops: This won us the game 🔥
via @giffarmsb: DRAY!!!
Green clocked 31 minutes in the starting lineup on Saturday night. He took the fewest shots of all Golden State starters, going 3-7 from the field.
The veteran forward put up five of his shots from beyond the arc, and knocked down two of them. Green finished the night with 12 points. He also had seven assists, nine rebounds, two steals, and one block.
via @Warriors: 4,856 dimes and counting! Draymond Green has passed Guy Rodgers for 2nd most assists in franchise history 💪
Heading into Saturday night’s outing, the 34-year-old Green was averaging nine points, six rebounds, and six assists. From three, he was making 33 percent of his 3.3 attempts per game.
Thanks to Green’s major contribution, the Warriors defeated the Pistons 115-110. The Warriors collected their 36th win of the year and collected their fourth in a row. Since the trade deadline, Golden State has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
As for the Pistons, they are in the same category as Golden State since the deadline, but the dropped to 35-29 on the season. They won’t inch closer to the fifth seed, but they remain comfortable with the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed for now.
