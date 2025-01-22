NBA Trade Idea Shows Pistons’ Potential Role in Brandon Ingram Deal
While the Detroit Pistons’ involvement in the NBA trade market could end up being buyers for a non-star-caliber player, many expect Trajan Langdon’s front office to potentially use the team’s cap space to help a potential blockbuster deal get done.
Some of the biggest names on the trade market include Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram, and Zach LaVine.
At this point, it’s clear that Butler’s top destination is the Phoenix Suns. No matter where he goes, he wants to hit the free agency market next summer. That thought alone should scare the Pistons off, even if they had a little interest in him.
While Brandon Ingram is an intriguing prospect for Detroit, he could end up being a potential rental as well. Plus, it’s been reported that the Pistons aren’t expected to pursue the Pelicans standout at this time.
Could the Pistons still get involved in the Ingram market? Bleacher Report recently put together a three-team framework that “actually works.”
It helps the Pelicans move Ingram and leads the two-time NBA All-Star forward Zach LaVine in Detroit.
What’s the Gain?
- Zach LaVine
- Torrey Craig
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
“Even with a healthy Jaden Ivey, the Detroit Pistons needed another ball-handler who could pitch in alongside and independent of Cade Cunningham. The urgency to get one should be greater after Ivey suffered a left leg injury that required surgery and will likely sideline him for the season. LaVine fits the overall bill—and then some.”
What’s the Loss?
- Wendell Moore Jr.
- Simone Fontecchio
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Marcus Sasser
- 2027 Second-Round pick
- 2025 Second-Round pick
- 2028 Second-Round pick
There’s a lot for Detroit to part ways with, and the draft picks are probably the toughest to let go of in this scenario. Since the Pistons still viewed themselves in the final stages of a rebuild at the beginning of the 2024-2025 NBA season, it’s difficult to assume just how important those picks are in their eyes at this stage of the year.
Looking at the players, Wendell Moore is a guy who hasn’t cracked the rotation as an everyday player after getting moved to Detroit last year. He’s expendable.
While Simone Fontecchio had a fantastic stretch last season for the Pistons, he hasn’t followed up. After signing a two-year deal to return to Detroit, Fontecchio hasn’t thrived in his minimized role off the bench.
The addition of Tim Hardaway Jr was a big boost for Cade Cunningham, who needed a fearless, high-volume shooter on the court with him. This year, Hardaway has averaged 38 percent from three on six attempts per game. He’s been solid, but he’s on an expiring deal.
As for Marcus Sasser, he might be the biggest question mark in this scenario. His playing time is down by nearly five minutes per game, leading his production to take a dip.
It’s unclear if JB Bickerstaff views him as an everyday rotational player or not. Sasser has shown he has potential, but if the Pistons have their eyes on a star, a player with a questionable role in primary rotation shouldn’t make or break a deal.
The Pistons' star in the deal would be LaVine and not Ingram. Meanwhile, the Pelicans forward would head to the Chicago Bulls, along with Moore and a pick. The rest of the pieces would go to New Orleans.
